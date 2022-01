WTI Crude Daily Chart: Thoughts on trading and a setup. CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! CMT_Association WTI Crude Daily Chart: Thoughts on trading and a trade set up illustration: This post was written on January 18-19th but in order to avoid anyone viewing it as a trade recommendation I have withheld publication until today (1-21).