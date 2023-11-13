Four L.A. Sheriff's Department Employees Commit Suicide In A 24 Hour Period Could there be controversy brewing underneath the surface at the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department? Sadly, this is the question any reasonable person is forced to ask themselves after four current and former Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department employees committed suicide over a 24 hour span, according to a new report from the LA Times.
