Yellen Warns Next Crisis Could Come From 'Shadow Banks' And Regulators Must Act Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said banking rules may need to be tightened after the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, while warning of structural vulnerabilities that must be addressed in the “shadow bank” sector that includes things like hedge funds and money market funds.