sell on dow, 123 pattern E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 we see powerfull sell with SL=high trailstop=100 dow like dax love fibo 61% so technical say dow in next days go down ALERT= dow can crash to fibo 161% 32000 too advice= in next 5 day looking for sell until high break if you have buys, put SL under 1hour Ema200(green line) if 34400 break ,dow can crash hard .