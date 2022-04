'Something That’s Frightening': Robert Epstein Warns Against Big Tech Manipulation Authored by Masooma Haq and Jan Jekielek via The Epoch Times, A senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, in California, Robert Epstein has been researching and looking at how the biggest tech companies influence human behavior, and conducting extensive monitoring projects of bias in these companies’ products, with a particular focus on Google.