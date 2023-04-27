Amazon Erases 12% Gain, Turns Red After Revealing Sharp Slowdown In April AWS Growth

Am{AI)zon Soars After Smashing Expectations, Guiding Higher With three out of five FAAMG stocks - which of course is now known as GAMMA ever since Facebook's ignominious rebranding to Meta (at least until the company quietly changes its name to MetAI) - having already reported solid results helping push the market back into the green for the week, investors are keenly looking to Amazon earnings after the close today to (almost) round out the picture for the resurgent market generals while could set the tone for the rest of 2023.