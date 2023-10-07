Watch: Netanyahu Delivers Remarks After Hamas Attack Update (1525ET): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers remarks following the Hamas attack: Watch live: * * * President Biden delivered a boilerplate series of remarks on the attack in Israel, including that the US commitment to them is "rock solid," and leaving before answering any questions (the first one of which was whether there was an intelligence failure leading up to it).
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)