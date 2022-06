Will Palm Oil Test 6800 Level? CRUDE PALM OIL-RINGGIT FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) MYX:FCPO1! happytrading96 Technical View: market closed slightly higher after tighter range move with pin bar formed, which indicates market remained cautious on palm oil outlook While Stochastic K% line shows mixed signals, Daily chart showed K% line crossed up which indicates uptrend signal, but weekly chart remained in uncertain level at 47.