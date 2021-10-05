Acer announces handful of new Windows 11 laptops, including eco-friendly Aspire Vero

With the launch of Microsoft's latest version of its Windows operating system, Acer takes the opportunity to launch new notebooks in three families, including the ultraportable Swift 5, Nitro 5 gaming rig, and the sustainably built Aspire Vero.
With the launch of Microsoft's latest version of its Windows operating system, Acer takes the opportunity to launch new notebooks in three families, including the ultraportable Swift 5, Nitro 5 gaming rig, and the sustainably built Aspire Vero.
Свежие комментарии