This Keg Filled With Hundreds Of Servings Of Chili Cheese May Be The Greatest Thing Ever Invented

Hormel A keg filled with piping hot chili cheese is now a thing that exists and the world may never be the same Hormel is giving one lucky person the chance to own the device, which will be delivered ahead of Super Bowl LVI Check out more ways to take your tailgating game to the next level here History is filled with inventions that permanently altered the trajectory of human civilization, like the wheel, the airplane, the internet, and similarly revolutionary advancements that ushered in a new age and made people wonder how we possibly lived without them.