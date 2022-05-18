NBA Has Laughably Low-Tech Backup Plan If Ping-Pong Ball Machine Breaks During Draft Lottery

Getty Image The NBA isn’t taking any chances when it comes to ensuring the draft lottery goes off without a hitch The league has multiple backup plans in place if the ping-pong ball machine it uses to determine the order malfunctions—including one very low-tech solution Read more basketball stories here On Tuesday, the NBA treated fans to what tends to be one of the more unnecessarily dramatic spectacles in sports when it held the lottery that determines which of the previous season’s most underwhelming teams will be rewarded with the ultimate consolation prize: the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.