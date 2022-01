Nationwide Surge In Deaths Among People Aged 18-49: A State By State Overview Authored by Petr Svab via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Deaths among people aged 18 to 49 increased more than 40 percent in the 12 months ending October 2021 compared to the same period in 2018–2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis of death certificate data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by The Epoch Times.