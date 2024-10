Update to September FOMC Support and Resistance Price Levels E-mini Dow ($5) Futures CBOT_MINI:YM1! Dow_Jones_Maestro Using the high to low prices of the September FOMC, and the range expansion tool to project measured moves, prices have been forming support and resistance levels based on the ONE 8 Hour candle of when that FOMC release was at 2pm on September 18th.