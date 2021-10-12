Politics

Many Police Refuse to Get Vaccinated

New York Times: “More than 460 American law enforcement officers have died from Covid-19 infections tied to their work since the start of the pandemic, making the coronavirus by far the most common cause of duty-related deaths in 2020 and 2021.

