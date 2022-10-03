Intraday study for Indian indices for 3rs October 2022 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Harshit_Saxena HI good morning As wee see a huge rally after crossing 16950-17000 zone we see the level of 17190+ and in the closing i highlighted that the markets are in overbought zone at intraday timeframe please book profits and shifted towards IT and as today the bank nifty is down by 200++ points and are more weak then NIFTY but the IT index is not showing the too deep cuts even after nasdaq fall because on friday we close above the major CE writer zone so the short covering comes in IT along with the new longs MY top pics are INFY HCL tech in CNXIT and the FMCG McDowell -N looks good the Sun Pharma looks good and we dont forget the Reliance And also keep an eye on NBFC along with CNXFINANCE and PSUBANK after some consolidation move in the opening we may see a upmove the support is at 16950-17000 at nifty and 38000-38300 on bank nifty Watch carefully and see the study in detail Disclaimer -- I may have some positions in some of highlighted stocks and this is only study for understanding purposed of the data and the patterns I am not saying anyone to buy any of these picks discussed here i am not SEBI Registered .