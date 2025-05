Will ES Form Five Waves to Provide Market Clarity? E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! Elliottwave-Forecast The short-term Elliott Wave analysis for S&P 500 Futures (ES) suggests that the rally from the April 7, 2025 low is progressing as a five-wave impulse pattern, a hallmark of Elliott Wave theory indicating a strong directional trend.