Ending the Week with a POP and Drop?

ES just broke the long Daily Trend Linee ** IMPORTANT** = Now this has broken it is the new resistance don't get bull trapped, bears sleep all summer and there awake and hangry - Weekly Time Frame to the 26 MA will tell us the trend My guess is a hard bounce with the anticipation of NVDA 28th Aug.