Fake News Narrative Of "Empty Ports, Empty Shelves" Suffers Spectacular Implosion It was about one month ago, when as stocks tumbled, economists rushed to catch down to the sliding market by doing what they do best: chasing prices (in this case lower) by slashing their economic forecasts (most notably Goldman Sachs) a move which we mocked at the time, and correctly predicted it would be about a month before these same economists made an "unrecession" their base case once stocks rebounded.