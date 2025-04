Nasdaq (NQ1!) Weekly Chart Analysis – What’s Next? (Week 16) E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI:NQ1! pino_chart Title: NASDAQ – 18,000 Holding, But Downside Risk Remains Review of Last week's outlook: I said that buying between 18,600 and 18,700 on the 12-hour chart would be reasonable, but if a 12-hour candle closed below 18,500, it would be a major warning signal.