"Panic Buying" - A Rush To Hoard By Ryan Fitzmaurice, senior commodity strategist at Rabobank Summary: A confluence of bullish factors propelled oil prices to new multi-year highs this week The Chinese government has reportedly given state-owned energy companies a directive to secure winter energy supplies at all costs in response to recent shortages The last time oil prices were this high was back in early October 2018, right before prices crashed in the fourth quarter of that year, although the setup is much different this time Panic buying Spot oil prices continued their ascent this week, setting new multi-year highs in the process as a confluence of factors worked to bid up nearby futures.