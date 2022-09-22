Face Tube is a fun name,

3 подписчика

The Masked Singer Unveils New Format in Season 8 Premiere: Find Out Which Two Performers Were Unmasked

The Masked Singer Unveils New Format in Season 8 Premiere: Find Out Which Two Performers Were Unmasked

The Masked Singer‘s Season 8 premiere boldly went where the Fox reality show hadn’t gone before: It moved to having only one performer from the episode move on to the next round.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх