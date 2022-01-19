Zero Hedge

3 подписчика

As US Homebuilders Crash, China Property Developers Set To Surge As PBOC Sends "Clear Easing Signal"

As US Homebuilders Crash, China Property Developers Set To Surge As PBOC Sends "Clear Easing Signal"

As US Homebuilders Crash, China Property Developers Set To Surge As PBOC Sends "Clear Easing Signal" Over the weekend, we said that as a major divergence has emerged between China and the US, where the former is now actively easing - ostensibly to support the country's reeling property market but also to prevent a complete collapse in GDP, by cutting rates and injecting gobs of new credit - and the former is about to undertake a major tightening cycle, a trade has emerged to capitalize on this divergence whereby one should pair trade a long in beaten down Chinese property developers while shorting US homebuilders.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх