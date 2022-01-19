As US Homebuilders Crash, China Property Developers Set To Surge As PBOC Sends "Clear Easing Signal" Over the weekend, we said that as a major divergence has emerged between China and the US, where the former is now actively easing - ostensibly to support the country's reeling property market but also to prevent a complete collapse in GDP, by cutting rates and injecting gobs of new credit - and the former is about to undertake a major tightening cycle, a trade has emerged to capitalize on this divergence whereby one should pair trade a long in beaten down Chinese property developers while shorting US homebuilders.