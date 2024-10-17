Brace Yourselves: A Tsunami Approaches Authored by John & Nisha Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute, “What happened here was the gradual habituation of the people, little by little, to being governed by surprise; to receiving decisions deliberated in secret; to believing that the situation was so complicated that the government had to act on information which the people could not understand, or so dangerous that, even if the people could understand it, it could not be released because of national security.