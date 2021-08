When you think of Jon Olsson, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Ripping up a glacier in his Lamborghini Murciélago? Kangaroo flips at the 2008 X Games? The JOI? Youtube vlogging of his life in Monaco? But how about… luggage? The Spinning Swede is not one to be put into a box, precisely the reason he started Db—formerly Douchebags—with entrepreneur and engineer Truls Brataas in 2009 with a goal of engineering a less clunky and more stylish future for adventure luggage.