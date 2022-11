HINDPETRO1! HINDUSTAN PETROL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:HINDPETRO1! travellingtradermumbai 27-11 daily chart of Hind Petro manual trendline and 200 EMA are bearish RSI heading towards the overbought zone Resistance at 237 (manual) and 241 (200 EMA ) Wait for RSI to get in the overbought zone & or price to come up to 238 / 240 and go short.