House Panel To Hold First Public Hearing On UFOs In Decades Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The House Intelligence Committee’s subcommittee on counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and counterproliferation is set to hold a public hearing next week on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), also known as UFOs, marking the first time such a hearing has taken place in over 50 years.