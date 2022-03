Oil Stimmy By Ryan Fitzmaurice of Rabobank Summary: Oil prices have rallied more than $25 a barrel off the recent lows and in short order A plethora of supply-side issues have come to light amid an already tight supply backdrop The average trading range for Brent has fallen from above $12 per day to below $8 recently In last week’s note, we wrote that oil prices had likely found a bottom given that the widespread forced selling that occurred the prior two weeks had neared its end.