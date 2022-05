Bear "trap" under the level E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! 3kovin Market had been in bear cycle one month Price went down and made stop under 4140 level => for me its a bullish strong signal! Why? Psychology first! Most of traders remains in short positions or jump in at friday, because we were under 4140 level.