Getty Image Rudy Gobert has apparently taken up a fairly unconventional hobby: beekeeping The Jazz star posted a picture after getting stung in the face by a bee while tending to a hive he owns Read more NBA news here It can be kind of easy to forget that professional athletes don’t spend every waking minute of their lives focusing on the sport they play; they are, in fact, people just like you and me who have their own interests and hobbies to keep them occupied.