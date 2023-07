Stocks Close At Highest Since April 2022, Yen Tumbles As BOJ "Tweak" Fizzles It was a day defined by the "shock" BOJ decision to tweak the central bank's yield curve control, yet as we have said all along, the BOJ can't normalize, and today's half-assed attempt to both widen the YCC band and pretend like it is doing nothing, would end up backfiring.