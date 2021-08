With the 34th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Anaheim Ducks have selected Olen Zellweger from the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL) About Olen Zellweger Two-way defenceman Olen Zellweger put on a show during the 2021 U18 World Championship where he led Team Canada’s blue line with eight points in seven games.