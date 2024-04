"Turkish People Demanded Change": Erdogan Suffers Shocking Defeat In Country's Municipal Elections In a historic upset, Turks dealt President Tayyip Erdogan and his party their biggest electoral blow yet in Saturday's nationwide local vote that reasserted the opposition as a political force and reinforced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu as the president's chief rival amid raging inflation and the highest borrowing costs since the president swept to power more than two decades ago.