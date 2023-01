Dow 4hour say = fibo 61% is dow 1st target ,it can go to 38000 E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 STRONGLY ADVICE DONT PICK SELL ABOVE EMA200 DAILY 32700 dow frist want touch fibo61%=34200 but in next 6 month it can go to fibo 161% near 38000 so 90% looking for buy but very low size good luck .