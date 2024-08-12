Sex, Suicide, And Terrible OpSec: Trump's Secret Service Detail Is A Mess Authored by Susan Crabtree via RealClearPolitics (emphasis ours), Rancor, recriminations, and serious formal misconduct complaints have plagued all levels of the Secret Service detail assigned to protect former President Donald Trump over the last year, distracting the team from its core mission of securing Trump from physical harm and preventing an assassination.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)