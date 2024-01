NQ what is the outlook for 2024 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI:NQ1! MarkLangley Looking at the January 2022 (Yellow Bars) and 2023 (Red Bars) moves and overlaying them onto 2024 chart we can clearly January corrects the seasonal or Santa rally the question then what happens after that, the convergence is at 15278/15560, that will be decision time.