SoftBank Shutters Hedge Fund Unit Behind Infamous 'Nasdaq Whale' Trades So much has changed since the summer of 2020, when a mysterious entity nicknamed "the Nasdaq Whale" (later revealed to be SoftBank acting via its internal hedge fund unit, SB Northstar) triggered an epic meltup in tech shares by gobbling up billions of dollars in call options on NASDAQ megacap companies (along with, to a lesser extent, the index and underlying stocks), forcing dealers to delta-hedge, triggering the gamma squeeze of a lifetime.