MSM's Matrix Cracked This Election Cycle As Americans Woke Up In Droves The censorship and manipulation of political information by Big Tech companies led by "woke" white-collar activists, corporate media, fact-checkers funded by far-left billionaires, a web of leftist-controlled non-profits, and the censorship blob in Washington, DC - all working in unison to combat free speech and control public narratives is at its worst: election interference.