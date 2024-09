nasdaq weakness Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures CME_MINI:MNQ1! chad_BD honestly this was just supposed to be a 3r scalp , im bearish today on analysis so after seeing a mini range break down hard and re test ldn open fvg and shoot back down harder with break of structures im going for a 90r trade as i dont see any bull power at all and i know where bulls need to be for them to have a chance .