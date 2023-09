'Missing' Biden Whistleblower (Who Garland Indicted) Offers Dirt On FBI 'Mole' Who Tipped Off Hunter 'Missing' Israeli whistleblower Gal Luft, who was indicted by the Biden administration for failing to register under the Foreign Agents Act (FARA), has offered new evidence to the House impeachment inquiry about an FBI mole who tipped off Hunter Biden that his Chinese partners were about to be indicted, according to the NY Post's Miranda Devine.