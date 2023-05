Cypherpunks, Galt's Gulch, And Bitcoin Authored by Emile Phaneuf III via The American Institute for Economic Research, In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Cypherpunks, a group of cryptographers, mathematicians, computer scientists and activists, many of whom had libertarian (or libertarian-esque) influences, worked to bring about a better world by peaceful means through mathematics and computer code.