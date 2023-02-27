Why One Strategist Believes The Recession Starts By Mid-Year, "That's When The Cutting Begins" Amid the mounting speculation of a soft landing, and even chatter of a "no landing" (see here and here), one strategist is laughing at the market's renewed sense of optimism and hope, which he counters simply by observing the latest economic and Fed developments and says that "a typical end-cycle environment is coming into place — mixed economic signals with a downward bias combining with a Fed laser-focused on corralling inflation by reducing labor demand.