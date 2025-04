Buyers entered the S&P 500 on Friday E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI_DL:ES1! DanGramza Structurally in the S&P 500 daily chart it appears that buyers entered the market on Friday but it is in a tenuous situation because all it will take will be a comment, a negotiated deal or some other tariff situation that can create tremendous volatility for this market.