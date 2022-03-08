Harvest Trading Cap Signs Bilateral Agreement With Salvadoran Foundation Harvest Trading Cap Academy offers students scholarships through the Jerusalem Foundation MIAMI, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican company Harvest Trading Cap together with its educational department Harvest Trading Cap Academy, has signed a collaboration agreement with the Jerusalem Foundation with the objective of promoting: financial education, social development, supporting the needs of the most vulnerable people, as well as improving the efficiency and inter-institutional management.