"We Must Learn To Live With It" - WHO's EU Chief Admits COVID Isn't Going Anywhere Speaking in an interview with Spain's La Vanguardia newspaper, WHO's European Director Hans Kluge warned that the COVID pandemic, which has been raging for nearly two years now, won't end until nations "learn to live with the virus", and build health-care systems that are strong enough so that they are not overwhelmed by infections and deaths if newly infectious variants ever emerge.