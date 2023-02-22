Intraday study for Indian indices for 22nd February 2023 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Harshit_Saxena Hi Good Morning Yesterday we saw a flat close in Indian indices after consolidation in the given range which is 17717-17777 with the 17850-17925 range so no change in range as there is no change in data The US market fall as the FED minutes released and outcome is that they may have a rate hike and may be the RBI also go for the rate hike we saw a gapdown opening The range is unchanged along with the stocks be careful while trade in this market for short term Disclaimer -- I may have some positions in some of highlighted stocks and this is only study for understanding purposed of the data and the patterns I am not saying anyone to buy any of these picks discussed here.