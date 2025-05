Why It Is So Difficult For Trump To Clean Up Biden's Ukraine Mess Authored by Fred Fleitz via American Greatness, Whenever I go on British TV news programs for interviews about President Trump’s efforts to stop the fighting in Ukraine, I am usually asked two leading questions by condescending British TV hosts: “Do you think President Trump’s Ukraine policy has failed?” and “Do you think Russian President Putin is playing President Trump?’ I always answer that these are biased questions that misrepresent how the war in Ukraine started and Trump’s efforts to end it.