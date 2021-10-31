as predict before , nasdaq going to fibo 161% 16500 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 around 15800 pick low size buy is good idea with sl=15600 (green arrow show powerful buy place) why nasdaq , dow , dax , sp500 must go up ? 1- very exclent company earnings 2- end of year rally 3- corona going down 4- nasdaq daily chart trend is very +++ if you have sell , hedge your order by buy above 15800 advice: enjoy 2021-2022-2023 bull market ,99% looking for buy in deep with sl in last low (buy in deep , hold 7-8 day to high) .