Bob Odenkirk Reveals What Went Down On The ‘SNL’ Episode That Got Steven Seagal Banned Forever

Bob Odenkirk shared some details about what went down on the set of Saturday Night Live in the week leading up to Steven Seagal's infamous episode Lorne Michael's permanently banned Seagal from SNL after his ill-fated outing as its host Steven Seagal is one of the most fascinating human beings on the planet, as the martial arts instructor-turned-actor featured in celebrated titles like Under Siege 2: Dark Territory and the reality show that followed him during his time as a real, actual law enforcement officer deputized by a Louisiana sheriff managed to blaze a pretty successful career as an action star despite his inability to run like a normal person.