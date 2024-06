New Moon short Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures CME_MINI_DL:MNQ1! Stelmakh 22-06-24 Full Moon Research)) 3M - History high - 20000 cross -20371 touch 1W - HaikAshi uptrend - historically biggest weekly candle HA Divergence forecast price down by RSI & AO - RC - upper limit - Quant - green SwingTrade Filter - looks like it will be saw in range 20500-19500 W ATR - 700 VSA - negative delta 3 M VP VAH - 19000 Volume down - price up (divergence) Weekly nearest Imbalance - 19500 - 20350 Imbalance Zone -19700-18800 Last Week after rollover and contract switch huge Gap UP has been completely closed 1D - Eloitt Wave classic turn to correction - 1st target 19127 Oscilator Filter doesnt shows something clear, only RSI in overbought zone and AO on high level Trend Filter - Bullish EMA - going to turn down, but generally uptrend Quant Filter - still bullish, but MP) and TI showing signs of turnover DATR - 330 ZigZag - turn, PP - 19600 target VSA - arrived to VAH by VP of last weekk Closest Imbalance - 19800 Delta - green VP 3 last days - delta VAH/VAL green Potential fuel till - 19500 Also Price met HVN in top of its last candles (in view as POC 30m - MA - downtrend Oscillators - Bull divergence Pattern Filter- target 2050 Quant - Tech&CZ - bearish, other indicators- bullish SwingFilter - evaluated as a downtrend TrendFilter - downtrend STRICTLY VSA - CVD bearish divergence, volume falling down, delta down VP - near to VAL of last week, delta of last week & POC VP of last day - buyers Imbalance - 20050 bearish/19800 bullish Conclusion: Short 0,5-1,5% , maybe after price touch ~ 20050 .