30YR BOND vs US10Y U.S. Treasury Bond Futures CBOT:ZB1! pwizzle34 Divergence with ZB showing strength suggests that yields could push lower to start the week before FOMC Wed ZB showing strength comparatively with the Yields, which can suggest a retracement higher in bonds and reduction in yields before FOMC More evidence of specifically ZB 30yr Note strength with it refusing to be repriced lower with the ZN/ZF.